Covington proclaims Oct. 2 Lois Newman Day

By Kelsi Langston

For Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — Covington Mayor Ed McCord issued a proclamation, at Monday’s Covington Village Council meeting, on Oct. 2, in honor of former Council member Lois Newman, officially making Oct. 2, 2023 Lois Newman Day.

Newman was born and raised in Covington, attended Covington schools, and continued to be a resident of Covington until she passed away on Sept. 21, 2023. She also served on the Village Council for 11 years, from 2010 through 2021.

“Whereas, over those 11 years, Lois made a tremendous impact on our community by being a dedicated advocate for our village and being an integral part of many great projects and initiatives within the community. And, whereas the village of Covington is grateful for her contributions to the community that Lois made and will miss her strong will and positive spirit that helped guide our village for many years,” stated the proclamation.

In his mayor’s report, McCord issued a reminder that the village offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9, due to Columbus Day. There will be a costume contest at Wright Street on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m., and the village’s trick-or-treat night will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26. During trick-or-treat, Police Chief Lee Harmon will be at the Village Center passing out candy, in his last official duty as chief prior to his retirement.

In other business, Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman shared updates on Schoolhouse Park. The playground has been installed and the surface underneath it was poured over a two-day period between Sunday and Monday. Snow fence was installed to eliminate any foot traffic, as the surface needs to cure for two additional days.

Remaining site-work includes final grading, underground utilities, curb work and asphalt work. These will be done over the next week, and then the site will be cleaned up including removing rocks from University Street and Maple Street. The bid for the main pavilion has been authorized, and work will begin Wednesday with hopes of completion this fall. The contractor hopes to complete the splash pad portion of the project in the spring, with an opening date sometime in May of 2024. The bid for the remodel of the Government Center is still out, with a return date of Oct. 12. Council will vote on the bid on Oct. 16.

Council members entered executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official, and to consider the purchase of property for public purposes, the sale of property at competitive bidding, or the sale or other disposition of unneeded, obsolete, or unfit-for-use property. No formal action was taken.

Fiscal Officer Rhonda Gill was absent at Monday’s meeting.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. There will be a special 2024 Budget Meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.