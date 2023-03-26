Covington softball gets win over Piqua

COVINGTON — The Piqua softball team jumped out to an early lead against Covington Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

But, Covington quickly took the lead back and went on to a 10-6 victory.

Tarika Sutter hit a two-run homer in the top of the first for the Indians, but Covington answered with five runs in the home first inning and never trailed again.

Covington stretched the lead to 10-3, before Piqua scored three runs in the seventh for the final margin in the game.

Nigella Reck was 3-for-4 for the Buccs at the plate, while pitcher Meg Rogers helped herself with a double.

Mara Newhouse was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-4 and Maggie Anderson and Karyanne Turner had two RBIs each.

Rogers pitched a seven-hitter with 13 strikeouts and three walks and the Buccs took advantage of six Piqua errors.

Abigail Kirk had started the game with a hit for Piqua, before Sutter’s home run and Olivia Anthony added two hits to the Piqua cause.

Julia Coppess pitched a 10-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk and allowed just three earned runs.