Crown Equipment named by Forbes One of America’s Best Employers by State

NEW BREMEN — Crown Equipment, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, has earned recognition as one of America’s Best Employers by State, as announced by Forbes Magazine in its fifth annual list published Aug. 22, 2023.

Forbes once again partnered with market research company Statista to independently gather approximately 2.1 million employer recommendations, based on work-related topics such as working conditions, salary and potential for development. The evaluation was made on a state-by-state basis, according to a Statista press release, and is based on three distinct criteria: In-state indirect recommendations, national in-industry indirect recommendations and direct recommendations.

“This recognition reflects our employees’ contributions toward building a culture that makes Crown a great place to work and build a career,” said Jim Dicke III, president, Crown Equipment, said in the release. “Our employees are passionate about innovation and committed to the success of our customers and each other. They work collaboratively every day to foster an environment that helps us continue to attract and retain a workforce committed to producing world-class material handling solutions.”

Crown Equipment employs 18,100 people globally, with 23 manufacturing plants in 13 locations worldwide. Opportunities in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, sales and service are among the hundreds available at locations throughout the United States. Interested applicants can visit crown.jobs to learn more about the company and its available opportunities, plus create a profile to submit an application or receive notifications as new opportunities become available.

About Crown Equipment Corporation:

Crown is one of the world’s largest material handling companies with a reputation for award-winning product design, advanced engineering and technology, and superior after-sale service. Crown’s business philosophy utilizes vertically integrated processes to design, manufacture and distribute forward-thinking, innovative solutions that improve customers’ productivity and operating efficiency. Crown produces a broad range of forklifts, batteries and chargers, as well as automation solutions and fleet management technologies, and warehouse solutions products and design services.

The company’s global headquarters is located in New Bremen, Ohio, USA, with regional headquarters in Australia, China, Germany and Singapore. Its employees number more than 18,100 worldwide. Crown operates a service and distribution network that exceeds 500 retail locations in over 80 countries. To learn more about Crown’s ideas for helping customers advance the productivity of their operations, visit www.crown.com.