Darke County parks honors Gray

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Parks invites citizens to join them on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. as they honor Susan F. Gray’s many years of passion for the Darke County Park District by re-naming their special display room in her memory.

Throughout her life, Susan devoted herself to nature and history, teaching and encouraging others along the way to protect, preserve and respect the natural world around us. In later years, Susan was instrumental in the creation and organization of the Darke County Park District, serving as one of the founding commissioners.

As president of the Treaty of Greene Ville Bicentennial Commission, she was influential in promoting the history of this area.

The Susan F. Gray Tecumseh Room is dedicated to teaching about the contributions of the Native American tribes who inhabited our area in the past. This special display room is located at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, in the Nature Center at 4267 State Route 502 West in Greenville.

RSVP to Deborah Shiverdecker at [email protected] or by calling 937-548-0165.