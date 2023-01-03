Darke County singles invited to VFW dance

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Veterans Memorial VFW Post 7262 is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is being held on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance lasts from 8 to 11 p.m. The cover charge is $9 per person and the band will be Triple Nickel.

There will be food will be available, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets for guests to win. All guests must be 21 years of age or older. The VFW invites community members to join them for a fun evening of dancing.

For questions and more information contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.