Dayton man sentenced to 20‐to‐life for murder

Pence

DAYTON — A Dayton man was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 16, to 20 years-to-life in prison for the murder of a Huber Heights man.

Barry Bearadeno Pence II, 24, of Harrison Township, was sentenced to 20 years-to-life in prison after being convicted on numerous counts related to the stabbing death of a 59‐year‐old Huber Heights man, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. announced Tuesday.

On Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, Huber Heights Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Tilbury Road after receiving a 911 call from the victim’s daughter who reported finding her father unresponsive. Upon arrival, they located the deceased victim, James T. Woolard, 59, inside the residence. He had been stabbed multiple times.

Further investigation determined the defendant, who was known to the victim, had entered the victim’s home and stabbed him to death. The autopsy found the victim had been stabbed at least 20 times, including four times to the heart.

On Oct. 8, 2021, the Montgomery County grand jury indicted the defendant for:

• Two counts of aggravated murder;

• Two counts of murder;

• Two counts of aggravated burglary;

• Two counts of felonious assault;

• Two counts of tampering with evidence.

On Dec .19, 2023, after a trial, a jury found the defendant guilty as charged. Tuesday, Pence was sentenced to a total of 20 years-to-life in prison.