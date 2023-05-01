Dayton OSP Post investigates 3-vehicle double fatal crash

CLAYTON — The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a three-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred on Sunday, April 30, at approximately 1:50 a.m., on Interstate 75 near mile post 59 in Butler Township, Montgomery County.

According to an OSU press release, the preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 Cadillac DTS, operated by Darnell Hill, 38, of Dayton, was traveling the wrong-way, south in the left northbound lane of I-75. A 2010 Kia Forte, operated by Joshua Davis, 33, of Dayton, was traveling north in the left lane of travel of I-75. The Cadillac struck the Kia head-on in the left lane of travel. After the collision, the Cadillac struck a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by David Wickline, 49, of Troy.

Hill and Davis succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Wickline was uninjured as a result of the crash.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Harrison Township Fire Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Police Department, Ohio Department of Transportation and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.