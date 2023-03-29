DCCA presents Sons of Serendip

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will present Sons of Serendip in concert at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. The Billboard-charting classical crossover group gained national attention when they appeared on the ninth season of “America’s Got Talent,” eventually placing fourth after completing several rounds in the competition to reach the finals with their unique blend of vocals, harp, piano and cello.

“Their ethereal, stirring interpretations of pop songs won the hearts of viewers and judges, and will thrill our audience when they share their amazing music,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner.

Original members vocalist Micah Christian, harpist Mason Morton and pianist Cordaro Rodriguez met as graduate students at Boston University, a coming together that they recognized as a happy chance, and inspiring their group’s name, “Sons of Serendip.”

Now joined by award-winning cellist Nathaniel Taylor, the group has produced four successful albums and is known for their soulful live performances, notably including collaborations with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cynthia Erivo.

Rodney Oda and Gail Overholser are sponsors of the concert by Sons of Serendip. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts also support all DCCA presentations. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc. and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation.

Tickets for the show by Sons of Serendip cost $30 for adults, student tickets are half price. To purchase tickets, contact DCCA online at www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by mail at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, Ohio 45331, by calling 937-547-0908, or by visiting DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1 – 3 p.m., and by appointment. If any tickets remain by showtime, tickets will also be available at the door the night of the show.