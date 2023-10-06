Dedication concert at St. Paul’s Church

Barbour

PIQUA — St. Paul’s Church invites the community to join in a celebration concert and dedication of their new Allen GX-460 4-manual, 89-stop organ and newly acquired Falcone 9-foot concert grand piano. The concert will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 500 N. Downing St, Piqua.

The concert will feature guest artist Rodney Barbour. Born in Huntington, West Virginia, Barbour earned a bachelors in music from Marshall University, master of music in Organ Performance from the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music, and also engaged in Doctoral Studies at the College-Conservatory of Music and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Kentucky. RodBarbourney is director of worship and arts at Crestview Presbyterian Church, West Chester, Ohio.

Barbour enjoys playing concerts and conducting organ workshops across the USA, Puerto Rico and Canada. Barbour’s audiences are delighted with the breadth of literature he includes in his programs, and left breathless at the variety and quality of the sounds they hear. Barbour will demonstrate the depth and breadth of the capabilities of the Allen GX-460, as well as the incredible tonal expressiveness of the magnificent Falcone 9-foot concert grand piano.

A reception will follow the concert in the St. Paul’s Church Fellowship Hall. For more information contact the St. Paul’s Church office at 937 773-5151. Or email at [email protected]