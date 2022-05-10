Detectives seek catalytic converter theft suspect

Staff report

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an alleged catalytic converter thief from Greenville, according to a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking Sean K. Reason, 34, of Greenville, for his involvement in a catalytic converter theft that occurred in Concord Township in April. Reason is 6-foot tall, weighing 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in the Greenville and Darke County areas. Reason has a felony warrant out of Miami County for breaking and entering and felony theft.

Reason was driving a white 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Indiana plates during the theft. It is unknown if he is still using that vehicle.

Anyone with information on Reason’s location is asked to notify local law enforcement or the Miami County Communications Center at 937-440-9911.

To submit a tip anonymously online, visit www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff and click on “Tips.”