DeWine announces support for law enforcement to target gun violence, human trafficking

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that the state will assist more than a dozen law enforcement agencies with local efforts to combat violence, including gun crime and human trafficking.

Fourteen agencies will receive grants totaling $3.5 million as part of the fifth round of Gov. DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, the Governor has awarded $23 million to 83 Ohio law enforcement agencies to aid in their work to hold accountable the small number of criminals responsible for most violent crime in the state. A total of $58 million will be awarded as part of the grant program overall.

“Violent crime not only impacts public safety but also quality of life, and I am committed to doing all we can to protect Ohio’s citizens from violence,” said Gov. DeWine. “By giving local law enforcement agencies these additional resources, they’ll be able to do more to prevent crime so that community members feel safe.”

Agencies receiving grants to implement violent crime reduction strategies as part of this latest round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program include:

The Toledo Police Department in Lucas County will receive $372,800 to purchase new technology that will help them prevent and solve crimes in high-crime areas. The enhanced technology will be used to develop better leads to track down prolific criminals.

The Cortland Police Department in Trumbull County will receive $112,097.73 to assign a full-time officer to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force to target violent traffickers. The funds will also pay for overtime for undercover operations.

In addition, the following entities will also each receive grants to pay for retention bonuses to help maintain current law enforcement staffing levels, recruit new officers, and continue ongoing public safety services to prevent and investigate violent crime.

Athens Police Department (Athens County): $200,680

Bath Police Department (Summit County): $230,826

Brooklyn Police Department (Cuyahoga County): $181,471.39

Champaign County Prosecutor’s Office: $28,800

Columbus Division of Police (Franklin County): $629,047.72

Gallipolis Police Department (Gallia County): $155,579.18

Noble County Sheriff’s Office: $116,462

Oak Hill Police Department (Jackson County): $20,316.80

Reynoldsburg Police Department (Franklin County): $685,021.96

Ross Township Police Department (Butler County): $235,244.25

Stow Police Department (Summit County): $330,689.60

Wadsworth Police Department (Medina County): $241,020.68

Gov. DeWine, in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly, created the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program last year to give local law enforcement additional tools to address violence, including increases in crime associated with law enforcement retirements and resignations.