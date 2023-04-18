DeWine issues execution reprieves

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following reprieves of execution:

James O’Neal, who was scheduled to be executed on August 16, 2023. The new date of execution has been moved to August 19, 2026.

Jerome Henderson, who was scheduled to be executed on September 14, 2023. The new date of execution has been moved to October 21, 2026.

Melvin Bonnell, who was scheduled to be executed on October 18, 2023. The new date of execution has been moved to November 18, 2026.

Governor DeWine is issuing the reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.