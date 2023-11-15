DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of former U.S. Congressman Mottl

COLUMBUS — In honor of the life and service of former U.S. Congressman, State Senator, and State Rep. Ronald Mottl, Gov.Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.

DeWine ordered flags of the United States of America and the state of Ohio to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the city of Parma and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower from sunrise to sunset on Nov. 15, 2023.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.