PIQUA — Covington junior Matt Dieperink had visualized being medalist at the Dan Kendig Invitational Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course.

He just never expected to be setting a new school record when he did it.

Dieperink shot a school record six-under par 30 on the front nine on his way to a one-under par 71 to win medalist honors and lead Covington to a second-place finish in the tournament.

“Definitely, I had talked about being medalist in the tournament,” Dieperink said. “I didn’t know if it would happen, but I talked about it.”

After opening with a birdie on the first hole, Dieperink followed with three straight pars before he really caught fire.

On the par-5 fifth hole, used driver and 8-iron to give himself a look at eagle.

“I hit the eight iron to about 10 feet and made the putt for eagle,” he said.

But, he was just getting started.

He followed it with birdies on the sixth and seventh holes and suddenly he was five-under par for his round.

“I didn’t know what the school record was,” Dieperink said. “Somebody in my group did, but they wouldn’t tell me. I was thinking I needed to eagle nine.”

Instead, he birdied it to break the record held by Andy Johnson and Eric Beckstedt by two shots.

“I just wanted to keep it going on the back nine,” Dieperink said.

While, he may have been hoping for better than a 41 on the back, it was good enough for a one-under par 71 and the school record.

Russia won with a 303 total and Covington was second with 323.

Other scores for Covington included Bryson Hite 83, Brodie Manson 83, Cameron Haines 86, Connor Humphrey 95 and Levi Weldy 109.

Troy finished fourth with a 337 total.

“We had a tough time avoiding big scores today, which ballooned our team score,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “You are not going to win a tournament at Echo Hills with bogey golf and that is where four of our six scores were. We did beat Piqua with the fifth man tiebreaker. Andy’s (Piqua golf coach Andy Johnson) kids played really well.”

Mitchell Sargent led Troy with a 76.

“Mitchell grinded out a 76 and refused to allow to bad holes to start the back nine from affecting his overall score. I think that shows the maturity of his game compared to last year. Bryce Massingill battled today and added an 84. I was happy for Isaac Burns for continuing to hang in there with an 88.”

Other Troy scores were Casey Beckner 89, Hayden Frey 92 and Blake Seger 92.

Piqua shot a 337 and finished fifth.

Hunter Steinke and Sabastian Karabinis led Piqua with 79s.

Other Piqua scores were Richard Price 85, Evan Clark 94, Gabe Sloan 100 and Aiden Applegate 103.

Bethel finished sixth with a 344 total.

Bees scores included Joshua Fiery 80, Mike Halleg 83, Logan Morris 89, Ben Sonnanstein 92, Gage Geldman 94 and Evan Goodman 115.

Lehman Catholic finished eighth with a 153 total.

Cavalier scores included Henry Petersen 75, Noel Petersen 78, Jack Williams 91, Isabel Flores 102, Nick Wright 110 and Shane Frantz 110.

Miami East finished 10th with a 372.

Viking scores included Cameron Monnin 88, Connor Apple 92, Owen Haak 93, Fletcher Harris 99, Keidin Pratt 102 and Brody Antonides 106.

Milton-Union finished 11th with a 376 total.

Bulldog scores included Colin Fogle 81, Zach Lovin 87, Austin Hodkin 95, Keaton Jones 113, Brady Tinnerman 126 and Brian Wooddell 127.

Troy Christian finished 12th with a 378 total.

Eagle scores included Gabe Barhorst 88, Goldie Miller 96, Connor Tipton 97, Ben Knostman 97, Trevor Phillips 109 and Luke Harris 111.

Covington B finished 15th with 514.

Bucc scores were Gavin Clark 124, Caaiden Hollingsworth 128, Hayden Brown 131, Jackson Hollis 131 and Nick Zuhl 164.

Piqua 159,

Xenia 195

PIQUA —The Piqua boys golf team got a win on the front nine of Echo Hills in MVL action Thursday.

Richard Price was medalist and led the Indians with 36.

Other Piqua scores were Hunter Steinke 37, Sabastian Karabinis 42, Evan Clark 44, Gabe Sloan 48 and Aiden Applegate 53.

Tipp wins

tournament

SPRINGFIELD — The Southeastern Invitational at Locust Hills was shortened to nine holes and Tippecanoe won with a 154 total.

Eli Voisard was medalist with 37.

Other Tippecanoe scores were Will Riehle 38, Owen White 38, Austin Siefring 41, Max Gustavson 42 and Zach Riggle 45.

Bethel finished sixth with 170.

Bees scores included Mike Halleg 38, Josh Fiery 40 Logan Norris 45, Ben Sonnanstein 47, Gabe Veldman 49 and Evam Goodman 53.

Tipp defeated Greenville in its MVL opener 154-181 at Cassel Hills.

Voisard was medalist with 36.

Other Tipp scores were Siefring 37, White 38, Riggle 43, Riehle 45 and Gustavson 46.

Bethel wins

two matches

NEW CARLISLE — The Bethel boys golf team won two matches this week at Sugar Isle.

The Bees defeated Lehman Catholic 183-188.

Bethel scores include Mike Halleg 41, Ben Sonnanstein 46, Gabe Veldman 46, Joshua Fiery 47, Jayden Graves 50 and Logan Norris 51.

Lehman scores included Henry Petersen 42, Noel Petersen 44, Isabel Flores 51, Jack Williams 51, Shane Frantz 53 and Nick Wright 68.

Bethel defeated Troy Christian 173-210.

Bees scores included Halleg 37, Norris 42, Fiery 46, Veldman 48, Sonnanstein 52 and Tallmadge 55.

Eagle scores included Gabe Barhorst 51, Goldie Miller 51, Connor Tipton 52, Trevor Phillips 56, Luke Harris 56 and Ben Knostman 59.

Miami East 190,

Milton-Union 190

The Miami East boys golf team beat Milton-Union on a fifth-man tiebreaker.

Viking scores were Cameron Monnin 40, Keidin Pratt 49, Connor Apple 50, Owen Haak 51 and Gabe Cole 56.

Bulldog scores included Colin Fogle 39, Zach Lovin 44, Austin Hodkin 49, Keaton Jones 58 and Brian Wooddell 61.

