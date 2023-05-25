District Tennis Results

MASON — The district tennis tournament was held recently at The Lindner Family Tennis Center.
DIVISION I
TROY
In singles, Yasashi Masunaga lost to Nick Meyers of Sycanore 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Kellan Nichols and Michael Burns lost to Arjun Rajagopala and Andrew Wittenbaum of Sycamore 6-0, 6-1.
TIPPECANOE
Nick Von Krosigk defeated Jaden Worden of Milford 2-6, 61-, 6-2 before losing to Rishi Dore of Springboro 6-2, 6-0.
Kessler Hackenberger and Cameron Davis defeated Chase Homan and Eli Kadakla of St. Xavier 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 before losing to Jack Seihl and Crew Baumgartner of Springboro 6-3, 6-3.
Sean Nichols and Ryan Hartke lost to Andrew and Ethan Vass of Lakota East 6-3, 6-3.
DIVISION II
MILTON-UNION
Ben Iddings and Tyler Kress defeated Ryan Glassmeyer and David Andrews of Mariemont 6-2, 6-2; before losing to Ethan Blatt and John Corebett of Seven Hills — who finished third at state last year — 6-1, 6-0.
Tyler Combs and Titus Copp lost Max McCloskey and Jack Smallwood of Oakwood 6-0, 6-0.