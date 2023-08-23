By Kathy Henne

Contributing columnist

Don’t you love watching those home improvement and makeover shows on HGTV? They’re encouraging greater numbers of homeowners to plan and tackle their own Do It Yourself projects. As a matter of fact, the Census Bureau shows that 20% of improvement costs are related to Do It Yourself projects.

There are plenty of great jobs you can handle on your own, like interior and exterior painting and landscaping. Beyond that, however, you have to be careful and make sure that you have the time and expertise your home improvements demand.

If you begin a project, and then find you have to call in professionals to finish or fix your work, you’ll end up spending more money than you had planned and budgeted for, which can be difficult to recoup when you eventually sell your home.

Industry experts stress that major improvements to your home’s structure, plumbing or wiring should be left to the professionals – to protect your safety, warranties and your home’s value. Many insurers won’t cover some Do It Yourself projects because they often fail to meet codes and standards.

If you’re serious about doing your own work, do your research, obtain the proper permits, budget the required time and fully understand how to complete your project before you begin. That preliminary footwork may just lead you to the conclusion that you’ll actually save money, frustration and physical harm to yourself by hiring a professional.

Also, always consult with your real estate agent before making major improvements if you’re considering selling your home in the next few years. Many projects can add value to your home, but you’re not going to get a dollar for dollar return on your money when you sell. So, it’s best to realize that you’re making the improvements to fit your lifestyle and for your own enjoyment. It’s your home and you need to be comfortable and happy there.

