These men are persons of interest as the Miami County Sheriff's Office is seeking their identities in an investigation of the theft of money and other items that occurred on Palmer Road in Bethel Township. Courtesy photo | Miami County Sheriff's Office's Facebook

BETHEL TOWNSHIP— The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to identify two males captured on a Ring Doorbell security camera at a property on Palmer Road in Bethel Township.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, deputies are investigating the theft of money and other items that occurred on Palmer Road and are seeking the identities of the subjects in the photos who are persons of interest.

Anyone who knows the identity of either individual or has any information is asked to contact Deputy Robert Novellino at 937-440-6085 ext. 5321 or by email at [email protected].

Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff’s office website at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff

