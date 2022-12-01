Do you know this person?

TROY — Troy Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person in connection with a purse snatching that occurred at Kroger in Troy on Friday, Nov. 18.

Troy Police have issued a Facebook posting about the incident, and anyone with information about the person’s identity is asked to contact Officer Scott Gates with the Troy Police Department at 937-339-7525, ext. 1411.

“We’re just trying to identify the person in the pictures,” Troy patrol officer Scott Gates said. “We’re asking if anybody knows who she is, to let me know,”

“All we have is the pictures and a small video that the store provided,” Gates said.