Dog licenses go on sale in county

TROY — Sales of Miami County dog licenses for 2024 began Dec. 1, 2023, according to information from Miami County Auditor Matthew W. Gearhardt.

Three-year and permanent licenses are available for a dog(s) in addition to the traditional one-year license.

The registration fee for the 2024 license is $18 for a one-year license, the three-year license is $54 and the permanent license is $180.

All dogs who have reached 3 months of age must be licensed with the county. Owners have 30 days after acquiring a dog to get a license. Proceeds from the license sales are used exclusively to fund the Miami County Animal Shelter. The Animal Shelter is located at 1110 N. County Road 25A, Troy.

As a convenience to the public, for new dog licenses, one- year, three- year and the permanent license, or for a renewal one-year licence, they may be purchased online at https://www.doglicenses.us/OH/Miami/ A small online convenience fee will be charged when using this payment method.

For three- year and permanent license can be purchased at the Auditor’s Office at the Miami County Courthouse and the Animal Shelter or by mail. Owners should be aware that licenses are not refundable.

The last day to purchase licenses is Jan. 31. If a license is purchased late (after Jan. 31, 2024) the price increases by an additional $18.

The fee for a kennel license is $80, which are available to those who house adult dogs for breeding purposes for sale or exchange.

Licenses may also be ordered by mail. To use this option, the dog owner should mail the appropriate fee and a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Miami County Auditor, 201 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373. The owner’s name, address, phone number, and a description of the dog (age, sex, whether it has been spayed/neutered, color, hair length, breed and name of the dog) must be provided.

For in-person purchases, licenses are always available without a handling fee during regular hours of operation at the Auditor’s Office and the Animal Shelter.