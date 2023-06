TROY — The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in downtown Troy will be expanded for two concerts this summer, according to the city of Troy’s Facebook page.

The expansion will allow downtown walkers (over age 21) to take their DORA beverage to Treasure Island via the levee or the east side of Elm Street.

The DORA will be expanded only on June 24 and Aug. 5, during DORA operating hours.

For more information on the DORA, visit https://troyohio.gov/755/DORA