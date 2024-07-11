Dr. Mark Bentley celebrates 50 years in dentistry

Dr. Mark Bentley cuts the ribbon, with his wife Linda, daughter and grandaughter by his side, to celebrate 50 years of practicing dentistry in front of his business Excellence in Dentistry on North Market Street along with other family, friends, colleagues, and Troy Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors on July 11. Carly Rose | Miami Valley Today Bentley Courtesy photo | Excellence in Dentistry Dr. Mark Bentley and his wife Linda. Courtesy photo | Excellence in Dentistry Pictured is Dr. Curtis, left to right, Dr. Jones Heckman and Dr. Mark Bentley, of Excellence in Dentistry. Courtesy photo | Excellence in Dentistry

By Carly Rose

[email protected]

TROY — Excellence in Dentistry and members of the community helped Dr. Mark Bentley celebrate 50 years of practicing as a dentist on Thursday, July 11.

Bentley, a Martins Ferry, Ohio native, began his career in dentistry on July 14, 1974. He studied at The Ohio State University in Columbus where he received his dental degree. Bentley now resides in Piqua.

“I’m so blessed and grateful to be here today,” said Bentley at a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating his career on Thursday. “I am very proud to be part of it; it’s been a wonderful, wonderful journey. I can’t thank you all enough.”

Bentley made Troy his home after meeting his future wife Linda, a Troy native, while studying at The Ohio State University, where they decided to return to her hometown to open his first practice. Mark and Linda share daughter Megan together, and one grandchild.

“I strive to take many more hours of continuing education, and to never stop learning,” said Dr. Bentley.

Although Bentley enjoys his time at home and traveling with his wife, he doesn’t see retirement in his near future.

“Often I go to work and try to decide if I am working or just plain having fun,” said Bentley. “I’ve heard its said that one is very fortunate when your vocation becomes your vacation; I plan to work until I keel over and some patients lap. I hope it’s not yours.”

Bentley acquired the practice from Arlene Swinehart, widow of Dr. Ward Swinehart.

“I stepped right into his two-treatment-room office on Robinhood Lane, and started in mid-July of 1974 with patients who had been waiting for me to graduate and come to Troy,” he said.

Nearly everything has changed since he graduated from dental school in 1974, including improvements in dental material and equipment, as well as procedures such as dental implants, IV sedation, oral sedation, whitening, and painless anesthesia. To keep up with the changes and advancements in this field, Bentley has never stopped learning.

“My most serious hobby over the past 40 years has been continuing dental education, whether it is in clinical areas or in management. To retain my license, I strive to take more hours of continuing education that is required each year by the Ohio Dental Association,” said Bentley.

Since he first started his career, everything has changed, “especially when it comes to digital technology,” said Bentley.

Many of his patients have been with him since the very beginning, and he has gone on to work with many generations of patients.

“We have now treated the children and grandchildren of some of our patients,” said Bentley. “I am blessed to have that kind of trust in my hands.”

In 1983, Bentley moved his practice to a house that he and his wife converted into a dental office that included five treatment rooms. Then in 2001, he relocated Excellence in Dentistry to the current location on North Market Street after the new building’s construction was complete.

Bentley has a passion for photography and also spends a lot time on his farm doing landscaping and woodworking. Over the years, he has traveled on nine mission trips to provide free dental treatment to some of the poorest areas of Jamaica.

Excellence in Dentistry, located at 1523 N. Market St. in Troy, offers the services of three dentists, and has a total of 38 employees. Excellence in Dentistry can be reached at 937-335-4630 or by visiting its website at https://www.dentistintroyohio.com/