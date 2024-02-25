D&S Construction builds on its foundation to meet community needs

Rank

SIDNEY — “In 2023 we continued to build on our foundation to better meet the needs of our community,” said Sean Rank, president, D&S Construction. “These changes included adding another estimator/project manager for small projects. By having two estimators in this market, along with the internal support system, we are able to serve the needs of our customers more efficiently and provide a better experience.”

His report continues:

We’re excited to announce a new company based off the same values, experience, and integrity of D&S Construction. Roofing has always been a part of our process with new homes, remodels, additions and doing standalone roof replacements. D&S Roofing of Western Ohio LLC will focus purely on replacement roofs and repairs for our area. We’re proud to say that we were able to donate a roof replacement to the city of Sidney Parks Department and the city of Piqua Parks Department. We look forward to doing more donation projects in 2024, if you know of a need please get in touch with us at 937-492-0016.

Design has been a big part of our process for the last four years. Having this in-house position has been instrumental for our growth and for allowing projects to run smoothly and stay on budget. Our clients have responded well to making all the selections up front and being able to see their dream in 3D before the project starts. We will continue the design, to estimate, to build/remodel process.

We have noticed a decline in new homes. We believe this is because interest rate increases and concerns with the economy. These cycles happen often, we’re confident new home starts will increase in the near future. In 2023 we purchased 27 acres on Sharp Road, north of Sidney. We have created four 3.8 acre building sites. This location has a lot of appeal with a small stream, wooded areas, close to Sidney, and Anna school district. Two of the lots are under contract, two are left. We are in the process of approving the remaining lots which we hope to bring to the market in May 2024. We have other land opportunities in the works as well as three lots in Sidney that we will be building on in the new future.

All of this would not be possible without our team of dedicated employees, both in the field and the office. Thanks to you for the continued support. We will continue to do our best to serve you and your neighbor’s needs.