DTCP to hold annual awards night on Jan 22

TIPP CITY—The Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP) will hold its annual awards night on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at the Tipp City Center at 855 North Third St. from 4 to 9 p.m.

This celebration will honor remarkable achievements and milestones within the community while also recognizing the dedicated individuals and businesses that make Tipp City’s downtown district thrive.

Festivities will commence with an open bar from 4 to 5 p.m., setting the stage for an evening of celebration and camaraderie. Guests can anticipate an exquisite dinner catered by the renowned Art Chin, beginning promptly at 5 p.m.

The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of a diverse range of awards, each designed to recognize and applaud excellence in different facets the vibrant downtown community. The awards to be presented include:

• Business Anniversaries: Honoring businesses celebrating significant milestones.

• Downtown Business of the Year.

• New Downtown Business of the Year.

• Supporter of the Year.

• Volunteer of the Year.

• Non-Profit Organization of the Year.

• Heart of Downtown Award: Paying tribute to the heart and soul of our community.

• Downtown Restaurant of the Year.

• Best Downtown shopping, salon, and libation spots.

• Service of Excellence Award: Recognizing outstanding service in our community.

The night will finish with an opportunity to dance the night away, featuring the smooth sounds of local band Reflektion, ensuring a memorable and entertaining experience for all in attendance.

For tickets and more information on this and other DTCP events, visit https://downtowntippcity.org/.