Durnell Maier Law continues to grow during its fourth year

SIDNEY — Durnell Maier Law, LLC recently celebrated its four-year anniversary. The firm was founded by Elizabeth Durnell-Maier and is dedicated to advising clients on a wide range of elder law matters. Services offered by the firm include wills, trusts, estate planning, Medicaid planning, VA aid and attendance, probate, special needs trusts and farm trusts.

Owner Elizabeth Durnell-Maier has submitted the following report:

During the past year, Durnell Maier Law continued its growth and was able to assist again, hundreds of local families with their estate planning and elder law needs. Due to continued changes to the law that impact its client’s estate plans, Durnell Maier Law will continue its focus on educating and implementing such changes to current and new clients estate planning. As a result of the continued support and positive response from the community, Durnell Maier Law has continued to grow its staff to ensure its vision of delivering compassionate, personalized and one-on-one estate planning that lasts throughout their client’s lifetime.

The firm’s fourth year included presentations at local assisted living facilities and senior centers and live in-person educational seminars for the public in Shelby, Miami, Darke, Logan, Champaign, Auglaize and Mercer Counties.

Durnell Maier Law has even higher expectations for the coming year and is looking forward to assisting more families prepare for the inevitable and the unexpected.

The firm’s offices are located at 3100 W. Michigan St., Sidney, Ohio, 10 N. Market St., Troy, Ohio, and also has office space available in Bellefontaine. The Sidney office is open Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Troy and Bellefontaine offices are available by appointment only. The firm can be contacted by phone at 937-507-9004 or on our website www.durnellmaierlaw.com. Initial consultations are at no charge, and can be done in person in our office, by phone, or via Zoom meetings.