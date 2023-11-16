Edison accepting apps for peace officer training

PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the approximately 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement.

Completed applications must be received by Dec. 4, 2023. Per the State of Ohio regulations, applicants must pass a physical assessment on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. or Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon. The spring academy will run from Jan. 8 to June 15, 2024.

Students of the program will meet six days each week beginning in January and, upon successful completion, will graduate from the program in June. The program’s curriculum is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC) and covers all aspects of law enforcement training, including administration, firearms, subject control, and investigation.

For more information or to apply, contact Veronica French via email at [email protected] or call 937-778-7865. The program-specific application is also available to download at www.edisonohio.edu/programs.