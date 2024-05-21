Edison holding STNA classes starting June 26

GREENVILLE—Edison State Community College will host State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training beginning June 26.

This course provides students with local classroom and clinical training led by experienced instructors and allows them to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.

The session will run from June 26 to July 18. Classes will take place June 26,27, July 1 to 3, July 8 to 11, and July 16 to 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with clinicals on July 13 and July 15 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The classroom and clinical education will take place at the Brethren Retirement Community, located at 750 Chestnut Street in Greenville.

The demand for STNAs is high locally and across the state. Students who complete this training can find job opportunities with hospitals, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers, and home health care providers. Additionally, many nursing schools in Ohio require applicants to complete STNA training as a program prerequisite.

Students must meet certain requirements to participate in the class and clinical. Learn more and register by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/STNA.