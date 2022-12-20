Edison State Community College hoop teams host MUM Thursday

The Edison State Community College basketball teams will host Miami University Middletown Thursday. The women’s game tips at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game.

Edison is coming off losses to Owens on Saturday

MEN

Owens 81,

Edison State 78

The Edison State men trailed 39-29 at the break, before closing the deficit in the second half.

The Chargers are 7-6 overall and 2-2 in OCCAC play.

Tywan Hall had 26 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Chargers.

Jesse Dixon had 22 points and five rebounds and Devonte Curry scored 18 points.

Edison was 26 of 67 from the floor for 40 percent, including seven of 28 from the 3-point line for 25 percent.

The Chargers converted 17 of 27 free throws for 63 percent.

Edison had 32 rebounds and 11 turnovers.

WOMEN

Owens 65,

Edison 56

The Edison State women suffered its first loss in OCCAC play.

The Chargers are 10-3 overall and 2-1 in the OCCAC.

Edison led 18-15 after one quarter, but fell behind 38-30 at halftime.

The Chargers cut the deficit to 51-48 after three quarters, but couldn’t pull out the win.

Ella Hoehne had 25 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Taj Pewett had nine points and six rebounds off the bench.

Makenzee Maschino had eight points and Matea Bartel had seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Paston Hunley had five poitns and three assists and Rori Hunley added five steals.

Edison was 18 of 64 from the floor for 28 percent and missed all seven shots from long range.

The Chargers made 20 of 27 free throws for 74 percent.

Owens made 24 of 62 shots from the floor for 39 percent, including seven of 22 from 3-point range for 38 percent.

The Big E made 10 of 15 free throws for 67 percent.

Owens won the battle of the boards 35-31 and both teams had 16 turnovers.