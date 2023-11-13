Edison State, Honda team up to offer student internship program

PIQUA — Edison State Community College invites current students, high school students, and their parents to learn more about the direct pathway developed to lead students into a manufacturing career at Honda. An information session will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus.

Equipment Service Technicians are currently in demand at Honda and require technical and analytical skills to identify and solve problems quickly. The Edison State to Honda Manufacturing Pathway program helps prepare students with the skills needed to take on these in-demand roles.

The program is available to Edison State students who pursue an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electronics Engineering Technology with a concentration in Electro-Mechanical or Automation and Robotics.

Participating students will have the opportunity to intern at Honda up to 40 hours per week, work with a mentor to gain confidence and skills, earn money while completing a college degree, gain experience to add to their resume, and graduate and start a career in modern manufacturing.

Interns will start out making at least $16.80 per hour and increase to $23.80 per hour at 30 credit hours. Those who are hired full-time will start at $63,000 per year.

The Honda Internship Night event will also include pizza and drinks and a campus tour. Plan the night and attend the presentations that interest the attendee:

• Refreshments with admissions: 5:30 p.m.

• Honda information session: 6 p.m.

• Edison State campus tour: 7 p.m.

Learn more and register for this free information session by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/honda.