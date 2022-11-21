Edison State hoop teams split with Community Christian

DETROIT — The Edison State Community College basketball teams split games with Community Christian Saturday.

MEN

The Edison State men dropped to 3-3 on the season with an 87-64 loss.

No further information was available.

WOMEN

The Edison State women improved to 5-1 with a 95-32 victory.

The Chargers led 21-2, 47-4 and 76-13 at the quarter breaks.

Makenzee Machino had 16 points, five rebounds and six steals, while Ella Hoehne had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Paxton Hunley had 13 points and four assists and Matea Bartel had eight points and seven rebounds.

Rori Hunley added six points, while Bailey Zerby came off the bench to score 13 points and pull down five rebounds.

Carmen Shumaker had eight points and seven rebounds, Raegan Beverly scored six points, Taj Pewett pulled down 11 rebounds and Madalynn Hughes grabbed six rebounds.

Edison made 41 of 95 shots from the floor for 43 percent, including one of six from long range for 17 percent. The Chargers made 12 of 18 free throws for 67 percent.

Community Christian was 14 of 55 from the floor for 26 percent, including two of eight from 3-point range for 25 percent and was 2-for-12 from the free throw line for 17 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 60-31 and had 11 turnovers to Community Christian’s 35.