Edison State hoop teams sweep Cedarville JVs

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College basketball teams swept Cedarville JVs Wednesday.

MEN

The Chargers improved to 3-2 with the win.

Edison opened a 50-27 halftime lead and cruised to a 99-75 win.

Tywan Hall had 21 points and three steals to lead the Chargers.

Jakob Reed added 20 points and Devonte Curry had 11 points and six rebounds.

Jaydon Litten had eight points and five rebounds, Montana Cotrell scored nine points and Jesse Dixon added eight points.

Edison State made 39 of 74 shots from the floor for 53 percent, including 12 of 35 from long range for 34 percent. The Chargers made nine of 12 free throws for 75 percent.

Edison State had 38 rebounds and 15 turnovers.

WOMEN

Paxton and Rori Hunley led the Edison State women to a 73-48 win as the Chargers improved to 4-1 on the season.

Edison led 18-14, 36-24 and 51-38 at the quarter breaks.

Paxton Hunley had 18 points and Rori Hunley added 15 points.

Matea Bartel filled out the stat sheet with 10 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Ella Hoehne had eight points, 14 rebounds and three assists and Makenzee Maschino had eight points and four assists.

Taj Pewett added five points and five rebounds.

Edison State was 29 of 70 from the floor for 41 percent, including missing all five shots from long range.

The Chargers converted 15 of 18 free throws for 83 percent.

Edison had 48 rebounds and 16 turnovers.