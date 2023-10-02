Edison State president to give State of the College address

PIQUA — Edison State Community College President Chris Spradlin will hold a State of the College address at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus. The event is held annually to inform community members and regional leaders about recent endeavors and future plans of the college.

In his address, Spradlin will provide an in-depth overview of the accomplishments of Edison State, along with strategic initiatives and vision for the future of the College. Before the State of the College address at 8:30 a.m., a light breakfast will be served. Various academic programs and advancements in higher education at Edison State will be showcased during this time.

The event is offered free of charge and open to the community. Those interested in attending must RSVP to Heather Lanham, Senior Executive Assistant to the President and Executive Assistant to the Board of Trustees, by calling 937.778.7803 or emailing [email protected].