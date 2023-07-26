PIQUA — Edison State Community College faculty member David Barth, of Troy, has been named a recipient of the Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award from the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE).

Edison State nominated Barth for the award based on the institution’s criteria, with special consideration of demonstrated excellence and awards received throughout the past academic year.

Barth, A professor of electronics engineering technology, has been held in high regard by his students and fellow faculty members at Edison State. He has kept Edison State’s engineering programs on the leading edge of automation and robotics instruction at the college’s Piqua and Greenville locations, transporting lab equipment between locations to ensure robust offerings.

He has participated in many enrollment events, summer camps, Women in STEMM events, and other recruitment activities, using robots to help encourage individuals to pursue engineering technology. He teaches in academic and workforce development areas and has contributed significant expertise to local business partners through his instruction to students and industry partners. Barth has also supported students in battling robot competitions to build interest in the program and profession.

Barth was among colleagues from 15 of SOCHE’s member institutions honored, including Antioch College, Central State University, Franklin University, Sinclair College, the University of Dayton, Wilmington College, and Wittenberg University.

Formed in 1967, SOCHE is a regional consortium of 22 colleges and universities in southwest Ohio to promote educated, employed, and engaged citizens. SOCHE is the trusted and recognized regional leader for higher collaboration, working with colleges and universities to transform their communities and economies through the education, employment, and engagement of nearly 200,000 students in Ohio. For more information about SOCHE, visit www.soche.org.