Edison State student-athletes prepare for upcoming season

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Athletic Department held its annual Student-Athletes Day on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Piqua Campus. The kick-off event helps prepare student-athletes to participate in the upcoming volleyball, basketball, baseball, and softball seasons.

During the event, student-athletes learned tips to be successful at Edison State and heard presentations from various campus departments, including:

• Enrollment Management

• Advising

• Faculty

• Financial Aid

• Library and Tutoring Center

• Public Safety & Security

• Title IX

Athletic Trainer Taylor James and Jen Jones, Manager, UVMC Center for Sports Medicine, went over training room and treatment rules, impact testing, and emergency protocols.

The athletic department reviewed rules and regulations with student-athletes, such as study rules, grade checks, and other eligibility requirements. Student-athletes signed their contracts, had their headshots and bios collected, and learned about their involvement with the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle, a fundraiser held annually to support student-athletes.

The upcoming athletic seasons kick off on Thursday, Aug. 18, with the volleyball team traveling to face Clark State College in a conference matchup. The Lady Chargers will play their first home game of the season on Saturday, Aug. 20.

“I can’t say enough about the level of commitment demonstrated by our coaching staff. They’ve done an excellent job of recruiting student-athletes, and we’re excited to get on the courts and fields to play,” said Edison State Athletics Director Nate Cole.

“Not only do our student-athletes perform well athletically, but they’re also doing great in the classroom,” Cole added. “Last year, we had students named to both the NJCAA and OCCAC All-Academic teams because of good grades. We had outstanding student-athletes last year, and I’m certain this year’s group will be just as good.”

Edison State’s baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, and volleyball teams compete in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) and are Division II members of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). For the latest news, upcoming games, and complete rosters, visit athletics.edisonohio.edu.