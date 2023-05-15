Edison State students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

PIQUA — Twenty-seven new members were inducted into the Edison State Community College Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) during a recent ceremony at the Piqua Campus. Each semester, students are invited to join the honor society based on academic criteria.

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society was established in 1918 to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership, and service programming.

New inductees include Bailey Boss of Anna, Shelby Boss of Anna, Rachael Brandenburg of Arcanum, Rodrigo Cadena-Agius of Anna, Sarah Calandrelli of Greenville, Kyle Casey of Troy, Rachel Cavender of Piqua, Ethan Cook of Tipp City, Gary Cooper of Troy, Mallory Edge of New Madison, Dillan Evers of Fort Recovery, Caitlin Faulkner of Camden, Tera Gibboney of Winchester, Indiana, Connor Havill of Tipp City, Brittany Hicks of Troy, Paige House of Camden, Alexandria Koch of Coldwater, Amanda Laux of Minster, Aidan Leonard of Fletcher, Jace Mullenhour of Anna, Jack Quinlisk of Sidney, Molly Stone of Sidney, Kaden Strayer of Troy, Paige Stuchell of Troy, Julie Timmerman of Troy, Mitchell Todd of Troy, and Bailey Wright of College Corner.

In his statement to the candidates, Edison State President Chris Spradlin said, “Being part of PTK is a marker of excellence. At Edison State, one of our intentional characteristics is excellence. That’s what we envision for our students, and you’ve achieved that. Thank you for that. Continue that journey.”

Each semester, the Student Leadership Committee honors members of Edison State during the ceremony. This semester, William Loudermilk, Professor of English and PTK Advisor, and Beka Lindeman, Associate Professor of English and PTK Advisor, were commended for providing outstanding service to the chapter.

Recognized by the American Association of Community Colleges as the official honor society for two-year colleges, Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education, with more than 2.5 million members and 1,275 chapters.

For more information, email the Edison State chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at [email protected]