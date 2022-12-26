Edison State women drop game with Miami University-Middletown

After leading for three quarters, the Edison State Community College women’s basketball team couldn’t hold off Miami University-Middletown in the fourth quarter, losing 77-70.

The Chargers are 10-4 on the season and will host Terra State on Jan. 7.

Edison State took a 55-49 lead to the fourth quarter and Taj Pewett scored on the opening possession of the quarter to make it 57-49.

After a 3-pointer by MUM, Ella Hoehne scored inside and Matea Bartel and Hoehne andswered MUM baskets to keep Edison up 63-56 with 6:40 to go in the game.

MUM then scored 13 unanswered points to go up 69-63 with 4:10 remaining.

Pewett had a putback and Rori Hunley scored to get Edison within 69-67 with 1:30 to go.

Pewett hit one of two free throws to get Edison within 71-68 with 55 seconds to go.

MUM then scored six straight points to make it 77-68 before Pewett scored the final two points of the game.

Stats for the game were unavailable at press time.