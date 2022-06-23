Edison State’s Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference a success

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Ninety-six nonprofit board members, executive directors, and staff from throughout the region attended the 19th annual Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference, recently held at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus.

The event was hosted by the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership and the Center for Leadership Development at Edison State.

The one-day conference gave participants the opportunity to engage in a keynote address, network with other area nonprofit leaders, attend breakout education and work sessions, and enjoy lunch.

“I enjoyed the opportunity to interact with community leaders, share stories, and further develop the bond of the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership class,” one participant said.

A keynote address was provided by Dr. Karen Townsend, president of KTownsend Consulting, an organizational development firm offering expertise in leadership development and 21st Century diversity. Dr. Townsend works with leaders to create inclusive environments and build strong teams so they can effectively and efficiently meet the needs of their diverse clients and customers.

“Dr. Townsend was a wonderful opening speaker,” said an attendee. “Her presentation was on point, and she had great energy.”

Those in attendance also participated in breakout education and work sessions that touched on topics such as communication, financial management, friendraising and fundraising, governance and leadership, human resources, partnerships, and programming. Sessions were led by Scott Barr, President and CEO of Shelby County United Way; Amy Breinich, Executive Director of Sidney Alive; Jenny Fox, Co-Director at Child Care Choices; Dr. Rick Hanes, VP of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation at Edison State; Lisa Hoops, Director of the Library and Tutoring Center at Edison State; Carol Jackson, Executive Director of Partners in Hope, Inc.; Jordan Knepper, Executive Director of the Piqua Arts Council; Dr. Doreen Larson, President of Edison State; William Lutz, Executive Director of The New Path, Inc.; Jessica Minesinger, CEO of Minesinger Companies, LLC; Michelle Perry, Executive Director of The Piqua Community Foundation; Christy Prakel, Executive Director of the Darke County Foundation; Chris Schmiesing, Community and Economic Development Director for the City of Piqua; Kelly Snyder, Executive Director of the Troy Recreation Association; Dr. Karen Townsend, President of KTownsend Consulting; and Susan Walker Hemm, Executive Director of First Place Food Pantry.

“I enjoyed the wide variety of topics that were presented,” said a participant. “The content and time allotted for each session were wonderful.”

The Mosaic of Community Leadership conference is held each year in conclusion of the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership series which is designed to help individuals make a difference on their nonprofit boards and in their communities.

Those who successfully completed the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership series were presented with graduation certificates during the conference.

The 2022 graduates of the Academy for Community Leadership 1.0 included DeVanice Ball, Partners in Hope; Karen Boone, Minesinger Companies; Shannan Byers, S.TA.R. House; Becca Cotterman, Darke County United Way; Trisha Elliott, Edison State; Kyrsten French, City of Piqua; R. Michael Johnson, Samaritan Works; Paula Long, New Creation Counseling; Jeffrey McAtee, Agape Distribution; Diane Miley, Troy Senior Citizens Center; Chelsi Schulz, Ginghamsburgh Preschool; Joe Shaffer, Piqua Arts Council; Josiah Shaffer, Piqua Arts Council; William Slagle, WACO Air Museum; Krista Smith, Riverside Miami Co.; Becky Snell, Riverside Miami Co.; and Katie Vasil, Seeds of Hope.

The 2022 graduates of the Academy for Community Leadership 2.0 included Scott Barr, Shelby County United Way; Amy Breinich, Sidney Alive; Jenny Fox, Child Care Choices; John Geissler, Agape Distribution; Bethany Harp, City of Piqua; Carol Jackson, Partners in Hope; Jordan Knepper, Piqua Arts Council; Jessica Minesinger, Minesinger Companies; Christy Prakel, Darke County Foundation; Kelly Snyder, Troy Recreation Association; and Susan Walker Hemm, First Place Food Pantry.

Lorna Swisher, Executive Director of Mainstreet Piqua, Inc.; Dr. Rick Hanes, VP of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation at Edison State; and Dr. Doreen Larson, Edison State President, served as co-facilitators of this year’s Academy.

The conference also recognized the A–Z Nonprofit Board Award recipients, which honors nonprofit boards for their exceptional work in the region and commitment to service and stewardship. Recipients awarded at the Gold level include Downtown Tipp City, Mainstreet Piqua, Inc., Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Piqua Compassion Network, SafeHaven, Inc., Samaritan Works, The Edison Foundation, The Future Begins Today, and the Troy Chamber of Commerce. Silver-level recipients included Miami County Dental Clinic, Partners in Hope, The New Path, Inc., and the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce. Seeds of Hope Ohio was awarded at the Bronze level.

To be added to the Mosaic of Community Leadership conference mailing list, contact Julie Slattery by calling 937-778-7805 or emailing [email protected]