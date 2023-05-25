Edison to kick off 50th anniversary celebrations with FiftyFest

PIQUA — Edison State Community College and The Edison Foundation will host FiftyFest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 3 to 8 p.m. in the courtyard at the Piqua Campus. The free event marks the kickoff of the College’s 50th anniversary and will feature musical performances, food trucks, and more.

Noah Back, a young entertainer from southwestern Ohio who has been performing since he was 12 years old, will play at 3 p.m. The Charger Music Society, performing at 4 p.m., is comprised of Edison State faculty, students, and community members. Playing at 4:30 p.m., Shannon Clark & the Sugar is a family band from Darke County. The Innovation Quintet is a diverse group of active musicians and educators from the Miami Valley and will perform at 6 p.m. Special guest Stranger, an 80s band from Dayton, is set to play at 6:30 p.m.

Food trucks at the event will include Buckeye Burgers, Kona Ice, Nacho Pig, Smokin Barrels BBQ, Susie’s Big Dipper, and U Wanna Pizza Me? Beer and wine will be available for purchase from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

Following the kickoff event, Edison State will host monthly events to commemorate its 50th anniversary, including a disc golf tournament, car show, and alumni speaker series. The celebration is set to conclude with the 2024 commencement ceremony.

Since 1973, Edison State has followed in the footsteps of its namesake, Thomas Alva Edison, earning a reputation for being an innovator in providing accessible, quality education and training opportunities for students. The college currently offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, four accessible in-person locations, and convenient online learning options. Tens of thousands of Edison State alumni are positively impacting their communities.

For more information on the upcoming FiftyFest event, visit www.edisonohio.edu/fest.