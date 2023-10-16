Eerie adventures in the Heart of it All

Photo for Tri-C Ghost Hunters blog (Notable Ohioan) Greg and Kathy Feketik at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield

COLUMBUS — The perfect destinations for eerie encounters this spooky season are waiting at TourismOhio’s Haunted Ohio page on Ohio.org.

“No matter the season, Haunted Ohio consistently ranks near the top for page views at Ohio.org,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development which oversees the TourismOhio office, said. “This goes to show there are many people just as excited for the spooky season as we are, and we’re thrilled for visitors to check out this unexpected side of the heart of it all at these destinations.”

Travelers on the hunt for a haunt can check out a list of 9 must-visit places across Ohio, in addition to travel tips on nearby destinations. Attractions range from abandoned rail lines to a spooky lighthouse and even a haunted castle.

“Ohio boasts a rich tapestry of paranormal hotspots, inviting adventure seekers to dive into its mysteries,” commented the owners from the Franklin Castle in Cleveland. “As Halloween approaches, places like the Franklin Castle emerge from obscurity, beckoning all those with a taste for the eerie to discover ‘The Most Haunted House in Ohio’.”

Ghosts or not, these destinations are worth the trip – even without the scare – with many offering beautiful autumnal views like at Eden Park in Cincinnati or Zaleski State Forest near McArthur, as well as nearby attractions and destinations.

For even more ‘Fall in Ohio’ travel inspiration, visit: Ohio.org/Fall.

Operating within Ohio’s Department of Development, TourismOhio works to showcase all Ohio has to offer as a place of adventure, a place of promise, and the place for you.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.