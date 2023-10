The deadline for any letters to the editor dealing with the November general election is Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at 5 p.m. Readers may submit one letter to the editor in a 30-day period. Letters are limited to a maximum of 400 words of less. Letters sent as a PDF will not be accepted. They may be submitted by mail to Editor, Miami Valley Today, 1001 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373, or emailed to [email protected], “letter to editor” in subject line.