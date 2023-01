BETHEL — Elizabeth-Bethel Road will be closed between Gearhart Road and Rudy Road for tree removal.

The road will be closed from Friday, Jan. 6, at 9 a.m. until Friday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. The road will be closed 24 hours a day through these dates.

For more information, contact the Miami County Engineer’s Office at 937-440-5656.