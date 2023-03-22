Emmy Award-winning reporter returns to Troy High School

TROY — Allen Henry, 2007 Troy High School graduate and current television reporter for WCCO, a CBS-affiliate in Minneapolis, Minneapolis, visited his alma mater Monday, March 20, to speak with Jeff Owen’s communication classes and Irene Imboden’s College credit plus speech class.

While a student at Troy High School, Henry was one of the first members of the communications club, which would broadcast video of the school’s morning announcements. Soon after, it went from a club to an accredited class.

After graduating from Troy, he would go on to graduate from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Before arriving at WCCO, Henry would work for television stations in Montgomery, Alabama, New Orleans, Dayton and Columbus. While working in Dayton, he won an Ohio Valley Emmy Award for his coverage of the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.