Enchanted Wonderland Weekend set for Nov. 4-6

TROY — It’s almost November which means it’s time to start holiday shopping.

To kick off the Shop Small Season, Troy Main Street will be hosting the third annual Enchanted Wonderland Weekend, a weekend to shop small for the holidays at your favorite downtown businesses. Enchanted Wonderland Weekend will take place Nov. 4 -6.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Enchanted Wonderland Weekend for the third year in a row,” said Andrea Keller, executive director of Troy Main Street in a press release. “It’s always a fun weekend spent supporting our small businesses and enjoying our beautiful downtown.”

The weekend will begin with November’s First Friday, an evening where businesses will stay open late so you can start your holiday shopping. A variety of activities will take place throughout the weekend including a cookout with Haren’s Market on Saturday, a Reindeer Hunt for children, a downtown selfie station, holiday DORA drinks available at Moeller Brew Barn and Submarine House and more. Kiwanis of Troy will be set up in the parking lot between Poppy Lane Boutique and Carr Insurance collecting toys and coats for children, selling snacks and taking pictures of people with Santa. Partners in Hope collection boxes will also be set up in several downtown businesses to collect Christmas toys for children.

Several downtown businesses will be open for extended hours, hosting Holiday Open houses, or offering promotions, including Arkhouse Company, Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Company, Designs From the Grove, Expressions of the Home, For All Seasons Gift Boutique, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, Ivy Court, Magnolia Mae, Poppin’ Off Gourmet Popcorn, Poppy Lane Boutique, Pop-Up @ 4 W. Main (hosting Eastie Girls Boutique), Resignation Records, Stafford Uniquely Sports, The Olive Oasis, Trojan Florist and Ulbrich’s Hometown Bakery (hosting a pop-up with Towne Valley Gifts). Throughout the weekend shoppers can earn chances to enter a raffle with Troy Main Street by shopping downtown. For every $10 spent at a downtown business, shoppers can enter a chance to win a raffle basket full of items from downtown businesses.

“Each year the Troy community is always so supportive of our downtown businesses,” said Keller. “We are so blessed to live in such a great community.”

Hours for Enchanted Wonderland Weekend are the following: Friday from 5:30 – 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.. Follow Troy Main Street’s Facebook page and Instagram account for continued updates regarding this event.

Sponsors for this event include Kettering Health, Harlow Builders, Alvetro Orthodontics, Upper Valley Medical Center/Premier Health, Upper Valley Hearing & Balance, Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Company, GNB Banking Centers, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, Metronet, Fifth Third Bank, Kerber Sheet Metal and Winans Chocolates + Coffees.