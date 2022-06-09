UPDATE: Missing adult alert canceled for Miami County woman

Staff report

TROY — An endangered missing adult alert was issued for a Miami County woman on Wednesday night, and that alert has since been canceled.

Joyce Brower was found safe by law enforcement.

PREVIOUSLY:

Joyce Brower, 64, who is 5’5” with red hair and brown eyes, reportedly left her care facility with an unknown person and has not returned, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Law enforcement is concerned for her safety. The incident took place at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, in Miami County on 512 Crescent Drove in Troy at the Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

The unknown person she is believed to have left with was identified as a white male, approximately 5’6” and weighing under 200 pounds. He was also described as having shaved hair and wearing a medical mask with a black shirt and blue jeans.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a 2008 red Toyota Corolla with an Ohio license plate number HVV7632.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-888-637-1113 or to call 9-1-1 to the Miami County Communications Center.