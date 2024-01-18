Engineering challenge at the Maker Lab

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for its new engineering challenge program on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Use problem-solving skills to tackle an engineering challenge in the Maker Lab! For school-aged (grades 3-5) and teens (grades 6-12). No registration is required. Call the lab at 937-703-3475 for more information. Additional sessions are scheduled for Feb. 29, April 11, and May 23.

A library card and signed waiver are required by participants (by a parent or guardian for minors) for entry to the Maker Lab. Pre-sign your waiver at www.tmcpl.org.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library Maker Lab is located in the Hobart Government Center, Suite 210, Troy, Ohio. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org