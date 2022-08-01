Englewood Arts Festival kicks off Aug. 13

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission will present the 48th annual Englewood Art Festival on Aug. 13 and 14.

The free event is sponsored by the city of Englewood and will be held under the trees at Centennial Park, 321 Union Boulevard.

“Our festival is a fun week-end with several thousand attending,” Festival Chairwoman Linda Bryan said.

Festivities begin Saturday at 8 a.m. with the 32nd annual 5K Classic Race. The start/finish line is on Union Boulevard near Overla Boulevard. Pre-race day entry fee is $20 with festival t-shirt or $10 without. Register online at www.cantstoprunningco.com. Awards will be given after the race.

The Festival Parade will roll down Union Boulevard from West Wenger Road to Centennial Park at 9 a.m. Artists will be selling their handmade work Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Exhibitor chairwoman Elizabeth Swanson states that many artists will be returning from previous festivals along with several new artists. Festival goers will find a variety of handmade items including outdoor sculptures and fountains, wood turning and carvings, unique jewelry, pottery, handmade soaps and lotions and more.

Another festival favorite is a wide variety of food selections including bourbon chicken, pulled pork and beef brisket, pizza, homemade ice cream and a German “Bier Garden”.

Free entertainment is scheduled both days. The Northmont High School Marching Band will kick off Saturday’s entertainment at noon followed by Victorious KayBirds at 1:30 p.m. Willow Acoustics will perform at 4 p.m.

Sunday’s entertainment will begin at 11 a.m. with Tyler Michael Walton & the Mayflower Satchel. The Englewood Civic Band will take the bandstand at 1 p.m., followed by the USAF Band of Flight.

A charity car show will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration from 9 a.m. to noon. Entry fee is $10 per car. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Northmont Community Table.

More festival information may be found at englewood.oh.us/237/Festival-Englewood or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.