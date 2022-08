ENTERTAINMENT TENT SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 12

10:30 a.m: Miami County Fair Royalty Competition

Noon: Opening Ceremonies

1 p.m.: Miami County Fair Royalty Crowning

Saturday, Aug. 13

Noon: Junior 4-H Foods Nutrition Review

12:30 p.m.: Senior 4-H Foods Nutrition Review

1:15 p.m.: Junior 4-H Arts and Miscellaneous Review

1:45 p.m.: Senior 4-H Arts and Miscellaneous Review

2:30 p.m.: Junior 4-H Clothing Review

3:00 p.m.: Senior 4-H Clothing Review

Sunday, Aug. 14

9:30 a.m.: Sunday Morning Worship Service: Cove Spring Church

1 p.m.: Gospel Fest

Wednesday, Aug. 17

10 a.m.: Cloverbud Show and Tell Followed by Graduation

11 a.m.: 50 Years Wedding Anniversary Photo

Noon: Senior Citizens Luncheon