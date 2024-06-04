Edison students join NSLS

Shown are (back row) Yvonne Koors, NSLS Advisor; Julian Newell; Jessica Hines; Codi Meade; Jennifer Thompson; (front row) Mersedes Beasley, NSLS Student President; Jennifer Deaton; Alyvia Fleming; and Kevin Coghlan, NSLS Advisor. Submitted photo

PIQUA — The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) welcomed 15 inductees from Edison State Community College during the spring semester. Student President Mersedes Beasley led the induction ceremony, and Dr. Paul Heintz, Jr., Edison State Dean of Arts and Sciences, delivered a welcome.

Those inducted into the NSLS include Deann Cooper of Sidney, Jennifer Deaton of Piqua, Alyvia Fleming of Anna, Harley Griffith of Greenville, Jessica Hines of Piqua, Codi Meade of Tipp City, Julian Newell of Brookville, Delana Pitts of Botkins, Maria Rock of Vandalia, Lauren Sherman of Yorkshire, Sara Skinner of Anna, Grant Spirko of Powell, Keara Stace of Fletcher, Jennifer Thompson of Union City, and Zachary Ziesemer of Troy.

Students initially receive an invitation to join the Society based on academic criteria. To achieve induction into the Society, members must attend Orientation, Leadership Training Day, three Speaker Broadcasts, and three Success Networking Team meetings. Members have until they graduate from Edison State to acquire the minimum of 12 hours of leadership training required for induction.

“This is one of the best events we have,” Dr. Heintz said. “Tonight, we get to celebrate how brilliant you are and how dedicated you are as students. I know how difficult it is to be a student and, not only that, but to be successful. You have dedicated yourselves to being successful, and we appreciate how well you’re doing in that dedication.”

The Edison State Chapter honored staff members during the ceremony for their support throughout the year. Joe Ratermann, Career Pathways Advisor and Veterans’ Services Specialist, and Dr. Heintz received Impact Leader awards. Chapter leaders selected them based on their embodiment of the NSLS mission, demonstrated leadership qualities in personal and professional capacities, and willingness to provide and aid in opportunities for student growth and development.

The mission of the NSLS is to build leaders who make a better world. The NSLS is an organization that helps people discover and achieve their goals. The Society offers life-changing lectures from the nation’s leading presenters and a community where like-minded, success-oriented individuals come together and help one another succeed. The NSLS also serves as a powerful force of good in the greater community by encouraging and organizing action to better the world.

For more information about the Edison State Chapter of NSLS, email Kevin Coghlan at [email protected], Yvonne Koors at [email protected], or Karen Baker at [email protected].