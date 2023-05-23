Evening Dessert at YWCA Piqua

PIQUA — Join the YWCA Piqua for a delightful “Good Old Summertime” evening dessert on Wednesday, June 21, featuring the fabulous musical duo Pat Jacomet and Linda Price LaFever.

Be swept away by familiar songs that will transport the audience to the essence of summer.

The music kicks off at 7 p.m., followed by a delicious summer dessert that will satisfy the sweet tooth.

This event is open to the public, so bring friends along for a memorable evening.

Admission is $5 per person at the door, and RSVP is required by 8 p.m. on Monday, June 19, by calling 937-773-6626.

Mark your calendar now and join us for a toe-tapping good time in the good old summertime.

Come celebrate the spirit of summer with us at YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua.