Event to benefit Miami, Shelby County residents

PIQUA — The Piqua Art & Innovation Center (PAIC) will be throwing a free public event to benefit Miami and Shelby Counties.

The event, Painting For Poverty, will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the PAIC, located on the second floor of 319 N. Wayne St., Piqua.

Members of the PAIC have paired with Agape Distribution in Sidney, The Bethany Center in Piqua and The Piqua Compassion network to provide food and warm winter clothes for those in need. Donations are being accepted now until Nov. 25.

Raffle tickets are being given in exchange for the donated items. Local artists and local businesses have showed up in abundance donating their work and their time in effort to help. Most of the donated items will be raffled off throughout the event. Items being raffled range in value from $5 to $161. Car seats have been donated by Evenflo of Piqua and they are going to auctioned off the day of the event.

Proceeds will be collected by The Piqua Compassion Network. Raffles, silent auctions, live art demos, paint and sips, and more are planned for Friday. Sisters Images has put together a craft project for all ages. Potato Tornado and more Gals food truck will be on site serving Bourbon Chicken, ribbon fries and more.

The PAIC invites the community to the event and help make it a success.