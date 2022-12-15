Experience ‘The Polar Express’ like no other

DAYTON — The Air Force Museum Theatre will have two special screenings of the inspiring adventure film “The Polar Express” (2004) on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23 at 4 p.m.

This perennial favorite starring Tom Hanks and directed by Robert Zemeckis, is based on the beloved 1985 children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg. A merging of live action and Van Allsburg’s artwork, it tells the story of a doubtful young boy who, on Christmas Eve, sees a mysterious train stop outside his window and is invited aboard by its conductor. The boy joins several other children on an extraordinary journey to the North Pole, where seeing is believing. The film stars Tom Hanks, also one of the film’s executive producers, in multiple distinct roles. Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye, Jimmy Bennett and Eddie Deezen appear in supporting roles.

“The Polar Express” will be shown on the six-story giant screen in the Air Force Museum Theatre, located inside the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Accompanied by amazing eight-channel surround sound, the largest screen in Soutwest Ohio puts you at the center of the action in a way no ordinary theatre can.

The ticket price is $7.50 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the Air Force Museum Theatre Ticket Counter by calling 937-253-4629, or online at https://airforcemuseum.centeredgeonline.com/movie/comingattractions (a 50 cent fee will be added.) It is recommended you purchase your tickets early as these holiday showings usually sell out quickly.

